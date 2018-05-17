Virginia Tech made the offer to Cash shortly after swinging through his school as one of their stops in this evaluation period, so there's a bit more of an in-person connection than you might otherwise guess. Cash hails from just outside the Atlanta area, which has become a priority under this Hokies staff, too. Likely a future defensive tackle after bulking up in college, he is a good fit for the development that has become a tradition in Blacksburg. He doesn't yet have plans to visit, but it's expected that he makes the trip to Blacksburg at some point. VT is his biggest offer to date, but Cash is hearing from plenty of big-timers who will likely join the fold this Summer - getting in the door early was wise.