Virginia Tech has offered Savannah (Ga.) Christian Prep 2025 tight end Logan Brooking. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech offered Brooking today after area recruiter Shawn Quinn swung through the high school. That sort of personal touch (from a guy with lot of connections in the region, thanks to his time as the head coach at Savannah State) goes a long way, especially with players who are early in their recruitments. The son of former NFL linebacker Keith Brooking - a Georgia Tech alum - he'll have some familiarity with and opportunities in the process of his recruitment that should allow for him to check out as many programs as possible. Virginia Tech has set itself up very early in the process to be one of those.

----

