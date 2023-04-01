Virginia Tech has offered Springdale (Md.) CH Flowers 2024 cornerback Lloyd Irvin. Here's a quick look at him.

Irvin has a strong connection with Hokies assistant Elijah Brooks: not only does he come from the DC area, where Brooks is among the country's best recruiters, he was also recruited by Brooks at Maryland before the Hokies hired him to be their running backs coach. Irvin visited Blacksburg this week and picked up the offer at that time. While he's also been on a number of other visits around the region, the Orange and Maroon should be able to control their own destiny here if they put in the effort to remain on top.

