Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte Christian 2026 defensive back LJ Porter. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Tennessee, Charlotte

The latest

Virginia Tech is early with an offer, but Porter has been on unofficial visits to Clemson and Tennessee, so he's not brand new to the recruiting process. The Hokies' 1-2 tandem of defensive backs coaches Pierson Prioleau and Derek Jones is as good a duo as you might want involved in a recruitment, and they've done a good job in the Charlotte area in the first couple years this staff has been in town. The Hokies should be in very good early position, but they'll want to get him on campus to cement that before his offer list blows up.

Film

Game breakdown

Porter isn't a super-tall safety, but he's got a thick build, and his game is representative of that: he hits like a ton of bricks, and his first instinct is always to lay the big blow. That's a bit of a throwback style to the days of headhunting safeties - and there's no question it presents some downsides the way the game is played and officiated nowadays - but it can be easier to rein in too much physicality than to try to coax physicality out of a guy who doesn't show it naturally. Porter shows good speed blitzing or in recovery, and while he can be a little awkward moving through space, with some wasted motion in his limbs, that's also something that can be worked out of his game as he gets more experience.