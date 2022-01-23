New Virginia Tech football offer: LJ Booker

As in the case of Class of 2023 teammate Krystian Williams, Virginia is the only school to beat Virginia Tech to the punch with an offer, and a host of Hokies coaches swung through the school Friday (wideouts coach Fontel Mines and head coach Brent Pry, most notably), before issuing the opportunity. Continuing to show strong interest in the Richmond-area private schools should allow the Hokies to have a more-established presence in actually landing players from the Prep league, and it's clear these coaches intend to show the interest it'll take to change narratives there.