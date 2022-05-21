New Virginia Tech football offer: Liam Andrews
Virginia Tech has offered Brookline (Mass.) Dexter 2024 offensive lineman Liam Andrews. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other offers
Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Massachusetts
The latest
Previously a Class of 2023 prospect, Andrews transferred to Dexter Southfield and reclassified to the 2024 class last offseason. That's worked out well for him, with a number of high-end programs now interested. He's already taken visits to some of those, including trips to the Midwest since the end of his high school season. The Hokies will have to work hard to get him on campus and land a player from the New England prep ranks (where they've had some successes, but generally difficulty getting and lasting traction.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!