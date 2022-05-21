New Virginia Tech football offer: Liam Andrews

Previously a Class of 2023 prospect, Andrews transferred to Dexter Southfield and reclassified to the 2024 class last offseason. That's worked out well for him, with a number of high-end programs now interested. He's already taken visits to some of those, including trips to the Midwest since the end of his high school season. The Hokies will have to work hard to get him on campus and land a player from the New England prep ranks (where they've had some successes, but generally difficulty getting and lasting traction.