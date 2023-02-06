Virginia Tech has offered Harrisburg (Pa.) Susquehanna 2025 wide receiver Lex Cyrus. Here's a quick look at him.

Cyrus has taken a few visits around the region, including to a couple programs that have offered (Rutgers and Syracuse), but it is still relatively early in his recruitment. All of his Power-5 offers have come within the past three weeks, and that means the Hokies aren't too far behind the curve here. Getting him on campus for a visit this offseason will be the staff's priority. Obviously, with a number of other targets in the Harrisburg area (to say nothing of the staff's connections back there), it should be a little easier to stay top-of-mind for a kid who has a couple years of high school to go.

