Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day 2026 offensive lineman Leo Delaney. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Georgia Tech, Indiana, Miami (FL), North Carolina, North Carolina State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Charlotte, East Carolina, North Carolina Central

The latest

The Hokies' coaches were in-school yesterday, and couldn't leave without issuing an offer to one of the region's fastest-rising Class of 2026 prospects. Virginia Tech has traditionally done well in the Charlotte area - and has built relationships with the Providence Day program in particular - and should be able to leverage those to have a good chance with Delaney. Getting him to town (perhaps as soon as the Jan. 27 junior day) would be a big step in the right direction.

Game breakdown

Delaney shows good athletic ability getting into a pass-set and working his way out into space. While his frame is already filling out nicely, he has the fluidity of movement of a much smaller player - and he should be able to retain that mobility as he continues adding weight. He does a good job taking advantage of his upper-body strength, even if his hand techniques are a little bit limited at this point (he mostly clubs guys to the ground, which is effective but can be countered unless he adds more ability to control guys to his repertoire). On defense, he actually plays with super-impressive leverage given his size, but can be heavy-footed and that prevents him from being as effective there as he is on O (and his body type is more attuned for offense anyway).