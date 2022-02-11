New Virginia Tech football offer: Lebron Bond

Bond has offers from a few of the programs that recruit the 757 well - though none of the national powers just yet, until the arrival of the Hokies. Virginia Tech's relationships in the Tidewater area were somewhat strained by the end of the previous coaching era, but Brent Pry and his assistants are setting on changing the narratives there. Given that he's just wrapped up his freshman year of high school ball, there's a long way to go in Bond's recruitment, but the Hokies should be able to remain in the mix until the end.