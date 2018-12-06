Neville already holds a handful of impressive offers, including from regional powerhouse Oklahoma, which has played in three of the past four iterations of the College Football Playoff. That could make it tough for a Virginia Tech program that really hasn't found consistent success recruiting Texas to establish a foothold. However, a high-flying offense is always appealing to wideouts, and Virginia Tech has plenty to sell there. It remains to be seen if Neville will make a visit to Blacksburg, but if he does, the opportunity to impress him will begin in earnest.