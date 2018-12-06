New Virginia Tech football offer: Latrell Neville
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Virginia Tech has offered Houston (Texas) Willowridge 2021 wide receiver Latrell Neville. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Arizona, Houston, Oklahoma, Oregon
The latest
Neville already holds a handful of impressive offers, including from regional powerhouse Oklahoma, which has played in three of the past four iterations of the College Football Playoff. That could make it tough for a Virginia Tech program that really hasn't found consistent success recruiting Texas to establish a foothold. However, a high-flying offense is always appealing to wideouts, and Virginia Tech has plenty to sell there. It remains to be seen if Neville will make a visit to Blacksburg, but if he does, the opportunity to impress him will begin in earnest.