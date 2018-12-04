Stokes is an Oklahoma native who stayed in his home state for junior college in hopes of moving on to a higher level of college football, and he's managing to do just that after his three years at NEO. Virginia Tech's offer is one he's interested in, though he'll have to find a time to slip in an official visit if he wants to take it seriously (his next couple weeks are already booked with official visits, but a mid-week is certainly possible). The bigger schools interested in him at this point are far from home, so he'll have to either play at a mid-major level or head out, meaning VT's location isn't much of a detriment. If he manages to find time for an official, the Hokies are right in this one. Otherwise, the chance is slim.