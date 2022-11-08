Virginia Tech has offered Ellisville (Miss.) Jones College 2023 cornerback LaDarius Webb. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Webb was briefly committed to Nebraska as a high school prospect in the 2021 class. When he mutually parted ways with the Huskers, he didn't have any other major-college options and opted to rebuild his reputation as a junior college prospect. That's paid off with a half-dozen Power-5 offers and numerous other FBS options. He has official visits scheduled to Kansas (Nov. 18) and Oklahoma State (Nov. 25), but Virginia Tech is in strong position to snag one of the remaining openings the first three weekends in December.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---