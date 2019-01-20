New Virginia Tech football offer: Landyn Watson
Virginia Tech has offered Hutto (Texas) 2021 defensive end Landyn Watson. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Baylor, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, TCU
The latest
