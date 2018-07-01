Ticker
football

New Virginia Tech football offer: Lamareon James

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Norfolk (Va.) Indian River 2020 athlete Lamareon James. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Maryland, Michigan, Morgan State, North Carolina

The latest

James earns his offer a few weeks after impressing the Virginia Tech coaching staff during their satellite camp appearance in the 757. Obviously, there's been a chance for him to interact with the staff, and for them to evaluate him in person. That's a good start to the recruiting process. Expect plenty of opportunity to visit Blacksburg in the next year-plus, and Virginia Tech should have a very good chance to remain at the forefront of his recruitment throughout. He's also now at a big VT feeder program after previously playing at Norfolk Christian.

Film

