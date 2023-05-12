New Virginia Tech football offer: Lamarcus Dillard
Virginia Tech has offered Upper Marlboro (Md.) Rock Creek Christian 2026 offensive lineman Lamarcus Dillard. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Maryland, Syracuse, West Virginia, Charlotte, Marshall
The latest
Dillard is one of the top prospects at Rock Creek Christian even though he's one of the younger players picking up major offers at this stage. That should mean by the time he's entering his senior year - as long as he develops as-expected - he should have a ton of options on the table. For that reason, getting in the door early was important, and showing some improvement on the field will be important for the Hokies going forward, as well. the relationships that RBs coach Elijah Brooks has in the DC area should help facilitate a visit this Summer.
Game breakdown
Dillard is a very strong natural athlete when it comes to moving laterally (not the easiest thing for players his size), and that allows him to be solid in pass protection. He also does a good job setting his base and lowering his leverage to avoid losing face-to-face battles by strength. He'll have to improve his footwork - pass-set steps are way too big, and he crosses over his feet after the point of contact with a defender - and continue to get stronger, but for a kid who's just wrapping up his freshman year of high school, the potential is high.
Film
