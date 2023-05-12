Virginia Tech has offered Upper Marlboro (Md.) Rock Creek Christian 2026 offensive lineman Lamarcus Dillard. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBUaGUgVmly Z2luaWEgVGVjaCBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0hva2llcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvSG9raWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoRUJyb29rcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q29hY2hFQnJvb2tzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1JpdmFsc0ZyaWVkbWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHNG cmllZG1hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFk U2ltbW9uc18/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENoYWRTaW1tb25zXzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmlhbkRvaG4yNDc/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyaWFuRG9objI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EcmVLYXRlczc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QERyZUthdGVzNzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1FwMzk3Uk5BNUgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RcDM5N1JOQTVIPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IExhbWFyY3VzIERpbGxhcmQgKEBtYXJjdXNkaWxsYXJkXykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tYXJjdXNkaWxsYXJkXy9z dGF0dXMvMTY1NjEwMzY3Njc0MDUwMTUwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5NYXkgMTAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Boston College, Maryland, Syracuse, West Virginia, Charlotte, Marshall

The latest

Dillard is one of the top prospects at Rock Creek Christian even though he's one of the younger players picking up major offers at this stage. That should mean by the time he's entering his senior year - as long as he develops as-expected - he should have a ton of options on the table. For that reason, getting in the door early was important, and showing some improvement on the field will be important for the Hokies going forward, as well. the relationships that RBs coach Elijah Brooks has in the DC area should help facilitate a visit this Summer.

Game breakdown

Dillard is a very strong natural athlete when it comes to moving laterally (not the easiest thing for players his size), and that allows him to be solid in pass protection. He also does a good job setting his base and lowering his leverage to avoid losing face-to-face battles by strength. He'll have to improve his footwork - pass-set steps are way too big, and he crosses over his feet after the point of contact with a defender - and continue to get stronger, but for a kid who's just wrapping up his freshman year of high school, the potential is high.

Film