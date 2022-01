New Virginia Tech football offer: Lamar Patterson

Patterson is a Florida native who just wrapped up his first year at St. Frances Academy, and he's starting to blow up on the recruiting trail, as well. He visited Blacksburg along with a handful of teammates Saturday afternoon, and picked up the offer from ace DMV recruiter Tyler Bowen while in town. Virginia Tech is hoping to return to power-recruiter in the area, and building bridges at St. Frances Academy would certainly go a long way - and the staff is doing everything possible to follow through on that. With historical ties to Central Florida, as well, the Hokies should position themselves well one way or another.