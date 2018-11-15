Goods is a Canadian playing his high school ball in Connecticut to open up college opportunities, and it's fair to say the move has worked out so far, with a number of Power-5 programs in the mix before his junior year is even complete. Virginia Tech has had success off-and-on in New England, with a notable recent miss being the decommitment of 2019 defensive back Mike Sainristil out of Boston. The Hokies aren't one of the first in the door here (he received a few of his offers before moving to the States), so they have work to do to close the gap, but should be able to get Goods on campus before he makes a late college commitment. Perhaps some advice from Buzz Williams - who has had success recruiting Canadians from American prep schools on the hardcourt - would be prudent, too.