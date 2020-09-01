HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Kylin Jackson

New Virginia Tech football offer: Kylin Jackson
Virginia Tech has offered Jackson (La.) East Feliciana 2023 running back Kylin Jackson. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State, Tulane
The latest
