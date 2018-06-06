Bilodeau comes from a school that doesn't send a ton of kids to Blacksburg (understandably: you literally drive through Charlottesville a quarter of the way through a 3.5-hour drive to Virginia Tech), but has here and there over the years. Of course, Bilodeau has nonetheless taken multiple visits to campus, for games in the Fall and junior days in the Winter. He also camped in front of the staff, who were guest coaches at Randolph-Macon College's event last night, after which the staff had seen enough to offer him. The Hokies are in good shape here, but if Bilodeau waits too long to make a college decision, VT may fill up at the position with Pennsylvania legacy Nick Gallo expected to make a Summer commitment.