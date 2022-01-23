 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Krystian Williams
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-23 10:20:00 -0600') }} football

New Virginia Tech football offer: Krystian Williams

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Collegiate School 2023 wide receiver Krystian Williams. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Virginia

The latest

While Williams has long had interest in Virginia Tech, he has yet to visit Blacksburg as a recruit (though he's camped at Vanderbilt and took a gameday visit to Charlottesville last October). VT's struggles to gain serious traction with the Richmond-area private schools in recent years should be an interesting test case: can the new staff's approach overcome those issues, like they seem to be in the midst of overcoming some of the others from the late-Beamer and Fuente eras? Getting Williams on a visit to campus will be key to having staying power in his recruitment.

Film

