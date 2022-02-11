New Virginia Tech football offer: KP Price

Virginia Tech has offered Towson (Md.) Calvert Hall 2023 safety KP Price. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Duke, Syracuse, West Virginia, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Connecticut, Liberty, Marshall, Massachusetts, Toledo
The latest
Price's first offer came after a West Virginia camp last Summer, and he's been steadily adding opportunities since. He hails from the Baltimore area - one of the many that the Hokies have recruited with a frustratingly low success rate in recent years - with safeties coach Pierson Prioleau and Maryland native JC Price tag-teaming his recruitment. The staff will work to get him on a visit for a spring practice, and from that point, putting their best foot forward and selling him on becoming a Hokie can begin in earnest.
