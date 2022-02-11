New Virginia Tech football offer: KP Price

Price's first offer came after a West Virginia camp last Summer, and he's been steadily adding opportunities since. He hails from the Baltimore area - one of the many that the Hokies have recruited with a frustratingly low success rate in recent years - with safeties coach Pierson Prioleau and Maryland native JC Price tag-teaming his recruitment. The staff will work to get him on a visit for a spring practice, and from that point, putting their best foot forward and selling him on becoming a Hokie can begin in earnest.