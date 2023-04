Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore (Md.) Milford Mill 2026 safety Koby Sarkodie. Here's a quick look at him.

Sarkodie has quietly built a solid early offer list, with some of the programs that are most-invested in the Baltimore area already hopping on board. Virginia Tech is trying to get back to the status of being a strong recruiter in the DMV and Baltimore, and getting on board before the end of a prospect's freshman year - even if he's already visited some contenders - is a good path to doing that. Getting him to campus ASAP for a visit or for camp this Summer should allow the Orange and Maroon to remain a factor in his recruitment.

----

