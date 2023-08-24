Virginia Tech has offered Davie (Fla.) Western 2025 wide receiver Koby Howard. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Miami (FL), Mississippi, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Wisconsin, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Massachusetts, South Florida, Southern Miss, Troy, Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, Jackson State

The latest

After previously playing at Pensacola Catholic in the panhandle, Howard will head to the opposite end of the state and the Miami area, where he's a new teammate of 2024 VT quarterback commit Davi Belfort. He's been around the country on visits, but most of those have been concentrated on the Southeast, and it might be a mild upset if a program even gets him out of the Sunshine State for his college ball. Landing his high school QB is a good connection though - and should facilitate a visit this Fall - and the Hokies' performances on the field will be their statement when it comes to beating out recruiting powers for top talent.

Game breakdown

Howard is a long, lean outside receiver with a smooth running gait. He is able to use his size and his straight-line speed to be a deep threat or to make plays after the catch. While he's still working on taking advantage of his natural athletic gifts by cleaning up his route running and adding a little more suddenness to his change-of-direction, he's a natural "go up and get it" receiver, and he has enough wiggle to set defenders up to miss him (or take a nasty stiffarm) when he has the ball in his hands.