Virginia Tech has offered Princeton (N.J.) Hun School 2025 defensive tackle Kobe Briehler. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Stanford, Syracuse, USC, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Charlotte, Connecticut, Liberty, Temple

The latest

Briehler already held two dozen offers by the time the Hokies hopped on board, and some of those programs are already starting to sift their way to the top. He has not been shy about his love for both Michigan and Oklahoma, and he's also visited hometown Rutgers as many times as he's seen every other program combined. Virginia Tech will have to scrap to get him to town - but he's shown to be pretty willing to travel to any program he so much as suspects he might be serious about, so there's a chance.

Film

Game breakdown

Briehler has a bit of a chopped-off build that may prevent him from getting to 330-plus pounds at the next level, but he's able to use his lack of height and only-OK length to play with very good leverage at the point of attack. He gets under offensive linemen's pads and sheds them quickly. He plays with a violent burst, capable of blowing by OL at the line of scrimmage or splitting two guys while using his hands to get by without even slowing down. He's a big hitter and relishes getting quarterbacks or running backs to the ground while providing them discomfort as they get thrown to the turf. As is often the case with DTs, he's not going to win any track meets, and he may also need to continue working his lateral agility, but he has the speed to find success and then some in high school.