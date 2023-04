Virginia Tech has offered Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run 2024 athlete Knahlij Harrell. Here's a quick look at him.

Harrell was offered after Hokie wide receiver coach Fontel Mines stopped through the high school with the VT staff hitting the road after spring ball. He is a two-way player - and likely a cornerback first, even though Mines issued the offer (it's an "area recruiter" not "position recruiter" type of initial contact). The Hokies have made no secret that they intend to get back on top of the recruiting world in the 757, and Green Run is a program where they've had some recent success - and have active offers out to such prospects as 2024 receiver Keylen Adams.

