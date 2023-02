Virginia Tech has offered Saraland (Ala.) 2025 quarterback KJ Lacey. Here's a quick look at him.

Lacey is a top target for a number of SEC powers, including in-state duo Alabama and Auburn. Most of his Spring is already booked up with trips around the region, but he's been very active (and willing to combine trips to see programs on back-to-back-to-back days if it makes sense schedule-wise), so a stop in Blacksburg isn't out of the question. He has primarily spoken with offensive analyst - and presumed soon-to-be QBs coach - Brian Crist to date, and could be a good early test of how much traction Crist will be able to get with top out-of-footprint QBs.

