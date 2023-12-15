Virginia Tech has offered West Charlotte (N.C.) 2026 athlete KD Smith. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Kentucky, Middle Tennessee State

The latest

Smith was one of a couple offers at West Charlotte High yesterday, and the Hokies are no strangers to the program. They offered Class of 2024 linebackerJaden Smith (committed to Michigan), and have been a consistent presence at programs across the Queen City. Smith - who goes by "KD" - will have an interesting recruitment, since he's primarily a high school quarterback likely to end up at another position in college, and programs' vision for his future will go a long way toward how they approach his recruitment. At this stage, VT likes him as a defensive back (the other high school position he plays), but receiver is also a possibility down the road.

Film

Game breakdown

Smith's awareness as a safety carries the knowledge of how a quarterback thinks - as is often the case for guys who are signal-callers and safeties at the high school level. He knows where the ball is going by reading route concepts and the QB's tendencies, and that allows him to make plays. When he does get the ball in his hands, he has a desire to turn it into big yardage, and he has good vision for picking his way through traffic as well as decent speed to get upfield. Unlike a lot of QB/DBs, he's more than willing to lay a big hit. He has a decent arm and if he ends up on offense at the next level, he'd be more than capable of using it to execute trick plays.