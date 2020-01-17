It's still early in the process for Zachary, but with a couple SEC programs among his early offers - and now Virginia Tech entering the mix - he's starting to emerge as a major prospect. Carrollton is juuuuust outside the Atlanta area that VT has emphasized so much in recent years, but Zachary is still in an area - west of the city - that has a relatively simple straight shot up to visit Blacksburg. Getting the young man on campus for a visit, then, becomes a priority. Virginia Tech can try to build a bit of an early lead before his offer list truly blows up.