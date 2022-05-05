 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Khristian Martin
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-05 12:33:22 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Khristian Martin

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Highland Springs (Va.) 2024 quarterback Khristian Martin. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Other offers

Maryland, Charlotte, Miami (OH), Old Dominion

The latest

The Hokies are working hard to establish a recruiting footprint at some of the powerhouse high school programs in the state and region, and Highland Springs is crucial in that regard: coached by former Hokie Loren Johnson (whose son, Braylon, is a top 2023 target), it has become one of the most productive talent producers in the Commonwealth. VT's fortunes there have remained mixed, but Martin visited last July for the scavenger hunt event that the coaches hosted, and players from HSHS have not been strangers to Blacksburg since the turn of the new year. Getting him back to town now that he has the offer in-hand will be important.

Film

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}