Virginia tech has offered Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding 2024 linebacker Keyshawn Flowers. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Flowers is on a heater, picking up most of his major offers since the start of February. Virginia Tech has obviously re-emphasized the DMV region in recruiting, and the fact that Flowers attends the alma mater of Freshman All-American Mansoor Delane is a nice connection to build upon (though Delane's younger brother, elite 2025 safety Faheem, plays at Good Counsel on the other end of the Northern DC suburbs). The Orange and Maroon start in strong position here, but will want to get him on campus for a spring practice to really hammer home that this is a program on the rise.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---