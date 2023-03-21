Virginia Tech has offered Norfolk (Va.) Lake Taylor 2024 offensive lineman Keyonte Arrington. Here's a quick look at him.

Like many other recent offers, Arrington was in town over the weekend (he also visited hometown Old Dominion), and picked up the opportunity from VT in the immediate aftermath. His path through high school has been winding: he began his junior season at IMG Academy in Florida, but returned to the 757 and Lake Taylor High early in the Fall. With the Hokies' need for top-notch offensive linemen in the class and his renewed presence in an important Hokie hotbed, it's likely he turns into a major priority prospect going forward after being mostly off-the-radar previously.

