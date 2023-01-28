Virginia Tech has offered Frisco (Texas) Rock Hill 2025 quarterback Kevin Sperry. Here's a quick look at him.

Sperry has a number of regional offers, and a select few (now including Virginia Tech) from power programs outside the region. Brad Glenn was in the Lone Star State this week and issued the offer. Sperry has seen a number of the in-state programs on a few occasions, but the program he's seen more than any other is Oklahoma. The Sooners may be very tough to beat if they follow through with an offer, but for now, the Hokies' hope has to be for an offseason visit to Blacksburg.

