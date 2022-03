New Virginia Tech football offer: Kevin O'Connor

O'Connor visited Blacksburg for the Jan. 22 junior day, and it took less than two months for the offer to follow. A high school quarterback, O'Connor is receiving college attention on both sides of the ball - tight end and linebacker - with the Hokies' initial interest leaning more toward the latter. His area recruiters is Tyler Bowen and position recruiter is OLBs coach Shawn Quinn, so that's a pretty solid 1-2 punch. He hopes to return to Blacksburg for the second time this offseason once spring practices begin.