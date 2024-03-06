Virginia Tech has offered Harrisburg (Pa.) 2026 offensive/defensive lineman Kevin Brown. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Kent State, Temple, UNLV

The latest

Brown is a West Virginia legacy, and he has been an extremely regular visit to Penn State - and those are the programs that everyone will be trying to chase. VT's staff has done a good job laying the groundwork with top targets, and he'll be included in that, but getting him to campus ASAP will be important when it comes to chipping away at the early lead that family ties and geography have given other programs.

Film

Game breakdown

Brown is a very good natural athlete, with good quickness on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he's able to be disruptive, while on offense he can clear holes early in a play, and also use his quick feet to keep moving opponents until the whistle. His physical attributes seem best-tailored to offense in the long run, but that quickness and length could make him a viable strongside DE as well. His initial blow on opponents rocks them back, and he does a good job using his hands to maintain contact on offense (or shed it on D). He has a good understanding of leverage, and while he's a little prone to getting his hands outside the shoulder pads, that's pretty typical. As he learns to be a little more patient with his blocks, he has elite potential as an OT.