Lawrence already has a number of impressive offers from the SEC and beyond, so Virginia Tech will have to work hard to beat out those contenders a little closer to home for Lawrence. However, they're on a recent tear in the Nashville area, which could help provide some connections - and make it easier to bring a large group to campus for a visit - perhaps with the training group that many of them belong to (National Playmakers Academy). Many on the staff originated with Fuente's staff in Memphis - where they recruited the Nashville area heavily - so re-establishing their foothold in Music City is a possibility.