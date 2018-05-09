Ticker
New Virginia Tech football offer: KeShawn Lawrence

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth Academy 2020 athlete KeShawn Lawrence. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Memphis, Ole Miss, Tennessee

The latest

Lawrence already has a number of impressive offers from the SEC and beyond, so Virginia Tech will have to work hard to beat out those contenders a little closer to home for Lawrence. However, they're on a recent tear in the Nashville area, which could help provide some connections - and make it easier to bring a large group to campus for a visit - perhaps with the training group that many of them belong to (National Playmakers Academy). Many on the staff originated with Fuente's staff in Memphis - where they recruited the Nashville area heavily - so re-establishing their foothold in Music City is a possibility.

