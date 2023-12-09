Virginia Tech has offered Suffolk (Va.) Kings Fork 2026 wide receiver Keontae Bumpers. Here's a quick look at him.

East Carolina

Bumpers has taken a few visits over the course of his recruitment, but Virginia Tech joins only East Carolina in pulling the trigger on an offer. With a couple of the Hokies' top recruiters on his trail (Fontel Mines and Derek Jones) the Orange and Maroon should be able to parlay that into remaining at or near the top of his process as long as they want to continue prioritizing the 757 standout.

Bumpers is not an instant-burst kind of runner, nor does he have elite top-end speed. however, he has a powerful gait that gives him an intimidating air when he's at full-go. He's also the sort of player who has a feel and desire for picking his way through traffic. While he has to gear down and back up a bit to change directions, he's aware of how many steps he needs to do it, and gets through openings. He tracks the ball well downfield, and can make catches through contact on deep passes.