Virginia Tech has offered Norfolk (Va.) Maury 2025 safety Kendall Daniels. Jr. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech was his first (Duke has since joined)

The Hokies are putting their effort where their mouth is when it comes to recruiting the Commonwealth, and getting in the door early for a high-potential 2025 prospects is another example. Maury has been one of the stronger programs in the 757 in recent years, and while he's a quarterback for the Commodores, Daniels projects to be a multi-year starter at safety, the position he's likely to pay in college. Being in the door early is a good start, but there's a long way to go, especially for a kid who's going to end up with tons of options down the road. A Junior Day visit this Winter should help get things going after he previously visited for the Miami game back in October.

