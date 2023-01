Virginia Tech has offered Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt 2024 defensive end Kendal Howard. Here's a quick look at him.

Howard has visited Blacksburg on a number of occasions, and plays just up the road at Lord Botetourt (a program with three alumni on the VT roster right now). He's gotten a multi-pronged recruiting approach from VT, with DL coach JC Price, OL coach Joe Rudolph, and quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn all giving him love on past visits. The offer came from another member of the staff, OLBs coach Shawn Quinn. The Hokies will be in outstanding shape for Howard as long as they want to put in the effort to remain in that position, and if they're able to land him, may well get a boost with other players at the powerhouse LB program.

