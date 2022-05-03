New Virginia Tech football offer: Kelvin Hunter

Hunter attends the alma mater of Hokie defensive back Nykelius Johnson, so there's an existing connection before delving into the Hokies' broader connections to South Carolina. For example, lead recruiter Pierson Prioleau is a native of the Palmetto State, as well. Hunter has taken a few visits around the Carolinas - including multiple to see the South Carolina team that was first to offer - so getting him up to campus for a visit will be a priority for the Hokies in ensuring that they stay ahead of the curve.