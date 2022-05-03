 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Kelvin Hunter
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-03 10:39:19 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Kelvin Hunter

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered West Florence (S.C.) 2024 safety Kelvin Hunter. Here's a quick look at hm.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Other offers

South Carolina, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina

The latest

Hunter attends the alma mater of Hokie defensive back Nykelius Johnson, so there's an existing connection before delving into the Hokies' broader connections to South Carolina. For example, lead recruiter Pierson Prioleau is a native of the Palmetto State, as well. Hunter has taken a few visits around the Carolinas - including multiple to see the South Carolina team that was first to offer - so getting him up to campus for a visit will be a priority for the Hokies in ensuring that they stay ahead of the curve.

Film

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}