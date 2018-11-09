The Hokies have seriously stepped up their recruiting in the 804 after a couple notable misses early in the tenure of Justin Fuente's coaching staff. Getting in the door early for a player like Gilliam (who comes from one of the most talent-rich schools in the area) should help continue that trend. He should be a bigtime prospect down the road, but proximity and VT's early interest should allow them to stay ahead. Look for him to take an unofficial visit for one of the last two games of the regular season, pending his high school football schedule.