New Virginia Tech football offer: Kelden Ryan

Ryan has shown the means and willingness to take farther-flung visits - he was at Cal in March, and Alabama over the weekend - and that should give a little more comfort to a Hokies coaching staff that has otherwise shown an awareness of how difficult it is to get players from the Lone Star State to even take a visit to Blacksburg, much less seriously consider he program. Brad Glenn's QB scouting mission in the Dallas area saw him stop by the high school yesterday, and Ryan came away with an offer shortly thereafter. Arranging a summer visit will be key to having a legit shot in the long run.