Virginia Tech has offered Jefferson (Ga.) 2025 linebacker Kelan Butler. Here's a quick look at him.

Butler comes from the Northeast portion of Georgia - not too far from UGa's campus in Athens - and has attracted programs from the SEC and now the Hokies open the door on the ACC. He's already seen most of the programs that have offered him in-person, and Virginia Tech won't have to wait long before joining that list: he's already tentatively set visit to Blacksburg for the Miami game in mid-October. If the Hokies' season stays on-course up to that point, there's a very good chance that Lane will be rockin' and the Orange and Maroon can permanently put themselves in serious contention in his recruitment.

