New Virginia Tech football offer: Keith Miles Jr.
Virginia Tech has offered Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep 2022 defensive end Keith Miles Jr. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Baylor, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, Rutgers
The latest
Miles, it must be noted, just finished the eighth grade and already has a half-dozen offers. He's going to be a bigtime national prospect, folks. Virginia Tech is in the door reasonably early, and the coaches have had the chance to interact in person, given that he earned his offer by impressing at a camp where Hokies staffers were guest-coaching. That's a good start, but several programs that have better success recruiting high-level players in the Garden State are already in the mix. This should be a real test of the staff's ability to become a major player on the recruiting trail.