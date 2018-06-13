Miles, it must be noted, just finished the eighth grade and already has a half-dozen offers. He's going to be a bigtime national prospect, folks. Virginia Tech is in the door reasonably early, and the coaches have had the chance to interact in person, given that he earned his offer by impressing at a camp where Hokies staffers were guest-coaching. That's a good start, but several programs that have better success recruiting high-level players in the Garden State are already in the mix. This should be a real test of the staff's ability to become a major player on the recruiting trail.