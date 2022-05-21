New Virginia Tech football offer: Keenan Jackson

Jackson has been a regular visitor around the Carolinas, and as his star has taken off this Spring (particularly after his performance at the Rivals Camp Series in Charlotte). The Hokies are trying to position themselves as a must-visit program for players with that type of profile, and it's likely that they'll net a trip out of Jackson come June. There are still a couple years to go in his recruitment, but VT should remain in the hunt going forward as long as he does make that visit.