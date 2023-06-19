Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga 2026 athlete Kedric Golston. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Georgia, Maryland, Miami (Fla.)

The latest

With a lead recruiter of defensive line coach JC Price, Golston picked up his VT offer over the weekend. He has something of an eclectic list, with Maryland the obvious entry, but Georgia and Miami - programs that sometime so but don't often have to recruit the DC area to find talent - beating most everyone to the punch. That Dad played at Georgia answers part of the question there. VT has made a serious effort to follow through on its promise to be a bigger deal in the DMV region, and with an early offer to Golston (who hails from the western suburbs but goes to high school in the District), they should be in the mix for the long run.

Game breakdown

A middle linebacker in high school, Golston has a frame and skillset that could see him end up in a number of different spots at the next level. His comfort in pass coverage could see him play as a bit more of a hybrid OLB, or there's a chance that he continues getting bigger and ends up on the defensive line (his dad was a 6-4, 330-pound defensive tackle in the NFL). He can move a little awkwardly as he reads his keys - not uncommon for younger prospects - but is comfortable dropping back or playing forward, and he sheds blocks at the point of attack much better than the typical sophomore.

