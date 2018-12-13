The Hokies have traditionally been a recruiting power in the 757, but in recent years have struggled to maintain that supremacy. Becoming the first offer for a future star at a program that has traditionally produced a lot of talent is one way to ensure they won't be an afterthought in his recruitment. Allen is also close with several other players (including Hokie commit Tayvion Robinson) from the area, so the connections there should be a positive. Bringing him on a visit to campus, offer in hand, is the next step. That hasn't been set up yet, but the staff should be able to make it happen this Winter, and the relationship can grow from there.