 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Kaveion Keys
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-24 17:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Kaveion Keys

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Varina 2023 wide receiver/athlete Kaveion Keys. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Other notable offers

Virginia

The latest

Keys was all-area at both wide receiver and linebacker, and it's early enough in his recruitment that colleges aren't committing to one of the other in their recruitment process. The Hokies offered after swinging by his high school last week, and that sort of in-person touch for the high school coaches is something that's being appreciated across the Commonwealth. With UVa beating the Hokies to the punch with an offer, it should start out as an in-state battle, but if Keys develops as expected, his recruitment could blossom into a national one.

Film

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}