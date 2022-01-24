New Virginia Tech football offer: Kaveion Keys

Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Varina 2023 wide receiver/athlete Kaveion Keys. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
The latest
Keys was all-area at both wide receiver and linebacker, and it's early enough in his recruitment that colleges aren't committing to one of the other in their recruitment process. The Hokies offered after swinging by his high school last week, and that sort of in-person touch for the high school coaches is something that's being appreciated across the Commonwealth. With UVa beating the Hokies to the punch with an offer, it should start out as an in-state battle, but if Keys develops as expected, his recruitment could blossom into a national one.
Film
