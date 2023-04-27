Virginia Tech has offered Pinckneyville (Ill.) 2024 tight end Karsen Konkel. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Virginia Tech is on the hunt for tight ends, and is expanding the net. Konkel has just a few Power-5 options (all from the Big Ten), so VT is actually in the door relatively early even though he's a rising senior. He hails from the St. Louis area, so there's not a ton of Hokie recruiting success in history, but getting him to campus this Summer would be a huge step toward having a real shot to reel him in. Konkel has mostly spoken with analyst Jeff Carpenter to date, so getting to know the members of the on-field coaching staff will be a priority going forward.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---