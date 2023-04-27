Virginia Tech has offered Pinckneyville (Ill.) 2024 tight end Karsen Konkel. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Northern Illinois, Lindenwood, Southern Illinois
The latest
Virginia Tech is on the hunt for tight ends, and is expanding the net. Konkel has just a few Power-5 options (all from the Big Ten), so VT is actually in the door relatively early even though he's a rising senior. He hails from the St. Louis area, so there's not a ton of Hokie recruiting success in history, but getting him to campus this Summer would be a huge step toward having a real shot to reel him in. Konkel has mostly spoken with analyst Jeff Carpenter to date, so getting to know the members of the on-field coaching staff will be a priority going forward.
Film
---