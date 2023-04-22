New Virginia Tech football offer: Kamron Mikell
Virginia Tech has offered Statesboro (Ga.) 2024 athlete Kamron Mikell. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Vanderbilt, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Massachusetts, Austin Peay
The latest
Mikell has taken a ton of visits around the Southeast - and a few around the country, including a planned stop at Colorado today - and has not been shy about what his favorites are: Alabama and Georgia lead a crowded field with some other national contenders not far behind. The Hokies are in the door late for him, but if he makes it to Summer uncommitted, there's a feeling VT can swing a stop in Blacksburg. An elite athlete who's a high school QB/CB, most schools are recruiting him at the latter, but some (including the Hokies) are willing to give him a crack at quarterback if he wants.
Film
