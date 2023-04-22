Virginia Tech has offered Statesboro (Ga.) 2024 athlete Kamron Mikell. Here's a quick look at him.

Mikell has taken a ton of visits around the Southeast - and a few around the country, including a planned stop at Colorado today - and has not been shy about what his favorites are: Alabama and Georgia lead a crowded field with some other national contenders not far behind. The Hokies are in the door late for him, but if he makes it to Summer uncommitted, there's a feeling VT can swing a stop in Blacksburg. An elite athlete who's a high school QB/CB, most schools are recruiting him at the latter, but some (including the Hokies) are willing to give him a crack at quarterback if he wants.

