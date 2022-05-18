New Virginia Tech football offer: Kamen Smith
Virginia Tech has offered Wilkesboro (N.C.) Wilkes Central 2023 offensive lineman Kamen Smith. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Duke, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, Air Force, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Navy, Furman, Gardner-Webb, William & Mary
The latest
SMith took a visit to Blacksburg today, and was offered at its conclusion. As always, a prospect making the trip before he holds an offer is an impressive sign of interest, and the Hokies knocked the visit out of the park, capped by the offer. With mid-major programs joined by a few ACC squads on the offer list, VT doesn't quite vault to the top of the list, but the Orange and Maroon will certainly be right in the mix at this stage. An offer for a 2023 OL - with three of them already in the fold - indicates that he'll be a priority for the staff going forward.
Film
